Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. HP accounts for 1.4% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HP by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in HP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.01. 263,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,010. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

