Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

FCG stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 140,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,726. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.