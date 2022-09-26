Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.88. 699,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,257,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $355.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.72 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,511,112. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

