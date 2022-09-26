Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PASG shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 28.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 48.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 123.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,837 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

