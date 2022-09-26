Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.30. 289,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

