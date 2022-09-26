Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
United Therapeutics stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.30. 289,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
