Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,251. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

