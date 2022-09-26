Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 367,552 shares.The stock last traded at $97.71 and had previously closed at $100.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

