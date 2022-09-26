Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 718 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,343,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.