Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBD. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,551. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.