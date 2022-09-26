Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,424,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,309,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average of $186.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

