Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 41,892,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,882,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

