Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 116.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 127,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. 10,243,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,090,159. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.