Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of ET traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,142,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,668,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

