Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,285 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 217.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $61.84. 247,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,076. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73.

