Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,428 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

VNQ traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,114,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,567. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

