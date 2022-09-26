Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 632,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,717. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

