Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.45. 3,772,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,433. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28.

