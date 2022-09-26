Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,469. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

