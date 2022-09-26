Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.69

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 5026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 219,168 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 299,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

