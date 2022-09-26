Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 92,340 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Merger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Merger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,375 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Merger by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,099,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 266,919 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 959,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 472,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.