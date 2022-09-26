Piper Sandler Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $268.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $281.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.84.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.74 and its 200-day moving average is $299.35. Accenture has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.