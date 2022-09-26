Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.78. 1,679,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,654,637. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

