Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 50645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of C$396.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50.

Plaza Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

(Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

