PRCY Coin (PRCY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $146,843.00

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011037 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00147020 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
