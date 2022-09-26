Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives $71.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.82.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

