QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Reduced by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.13. 195,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,458. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

