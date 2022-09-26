Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 4.7%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 32,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,812,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $840.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after buying an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

