Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Down 4.6 %
NYSE:RLGT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
