Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:RLGT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.93. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.