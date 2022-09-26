RAMP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,318.00 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $63.68 million and $10,318.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was August 15th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,961,782 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

