Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.23. 165,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

