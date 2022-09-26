Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of RTX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.23. 165,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
