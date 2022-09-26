Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in the last few weeks:

9/21/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MS traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.74. 170,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,393,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.