Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) were up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 4.69 and last traded at 4.69. Approximately 132,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 237,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.22.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Up 12.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.41 and a 200-day moving average of 5.14.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.