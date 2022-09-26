Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 2.6 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

