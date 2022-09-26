Reliant Investment Management LLC Invests $4.54 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 3.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.