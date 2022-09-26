Request (REQ) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Request has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $101.47 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.08 or 1.09827764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00059002 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00065031 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

