RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.18

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 7663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.