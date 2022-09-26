Reviewing Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 330.07%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Alfi.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alfi has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com 1.16% 2.73% 1.38% Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Alfi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.32 -$24.95 million $0.06 31.83 Alfi $30,000.00 522.01 -$18.94 million N/A N/A

Alfi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Alfi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alfi

(Get Rating)

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.