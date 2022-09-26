Reviewing Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and JFrog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $531.31 million 3.44 $78.42 million $2.15 19.57 JFrog $206.68 million 9.08 -$64.20 million ($0.88) -21.91

Analyst Ratings

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progress Software and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 JFrog 0 2 4 0 2.67

Progress Software currently has a consensus price target of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. JFrog has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 54.12%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Progress Software.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 16.42% 41.13% 11.92% JFrog -35.44% -9.60% -7.19%

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progress Software beats JFrog on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance. Its products include JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance across IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. The company's products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro Team, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.