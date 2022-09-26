Reviewing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Provident Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.23%. HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 25.77% N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 22.96% 9.01% 1.01%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Provident Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Provident Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 3.61 $16.14 million $1.16 12.29 HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.35 $35.34 million $2.23 10.46

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

