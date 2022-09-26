RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.38.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The business had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,350,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

