JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,580

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,346.92 ($64.61).

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,682 ($56.57). The company had a trading volume of 2,802,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,823.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,283.16. The company has a market capitalization of £75.88 billion and a PE ratio of 493.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

