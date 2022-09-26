Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.30. Rover Group shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,560 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

