Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Buys $11,360.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $178,136.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of RWAY opened at $11.51 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $469.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $4,487,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.