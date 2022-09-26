S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Purchases £153,179.42 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) insider Rupert Faure Walker bought 96,949 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £153,179.42 ($185,088.71).

S4 Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:SFOR opened at GBX 154 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £864.05 million and a P/E ratio of -14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.59. S4 Capital plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710.83 ($8.59).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

