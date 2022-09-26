SafeBlast (BLAST) 1-Day Volume Hits $132,708.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $939,869.84 and approximately $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,111.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00605353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00271523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

