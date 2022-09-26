Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Down 4.8%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 2,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $64.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.