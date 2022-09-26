Scharf Investments LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Sony Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 910,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,777. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

