Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 1.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.11. 3,605,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.12 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

