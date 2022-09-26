Scharf Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up 2.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Baidu worth $60,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,606. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

