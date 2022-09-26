Scharf Investments LLC Sells 25,617 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,982,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,617 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 5.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Centene worth $167,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.71. 3,428,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

